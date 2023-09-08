UN report says the world is way off track to curb global warming, but offers ways to fix that

The world is far off track on its 2015 pledge to curb global warming. A new United Nations report central to upcoming climate negotiations details how deeply energy and financial systems must change to get back on a safer path. Friday’s global stocktake report says the world needs to cut its emissions of heat-trapping gases by 43% by 2030. It also says phasing out of the internal combustion engine would be a huge help. And the report calls for changes in the way money flows, such as investments, subsidies, loans, grants and payments for people and places hurt by warming’s extreme weather.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.