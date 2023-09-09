As Jacksonville shooting victims are eulogized, advocates call attention to anti-Black hate crimes

The motivations of a shooter who recently targeted and killed Black people in Jacksonville, Florida, have revived concerns about the threat of hate violence and domestic terrorism. Experts say most hate crime victims in the U.S. are Black. That has been the case every year since hate crime tracking began. Families in Jacksonville on Friday began eulogizing loved ones fatally shot at a neighborhood Dollar General store two weeks ago. Anti-hate advocates nationwide also are calling for better measures to counter the longstanding epidemic of hate violence against Black Americans.

By NOREEN NASIR, AARON MORRISON and AISHA I. JEFFERSON Associated Press

