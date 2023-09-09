Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for ‘pain’ their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are apologizing for character letters the celebrity couple wrote on behalf of fellow “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson before he was sentenced for rape this week. A judge in Los Angeles on Thursday sentenced Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003. Kutcher and Kunis say in a Saturday Instagram video that they were sorry for the pain the letters may have caused. Kutcher says the letters asked for leniency and were not intended to undermine the victims’ testimony. The letters were made public Friday.

