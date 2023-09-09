Gunmen attack vehicles at border crossing into north Mexico, wounding 9, including some Americans

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a convoy of vehicles crossing into Mexico from the U.S. has been attacked by armed civilians, and nine people, including American citizens, were wounded. The Tamaulias state security department says the attack happened early Saturday on the international bridge that connects the town of Miguel Aleman with Roma, Texas. The department’s statement on social media gives no further details on the extent of injuries or on the attack. A state official speaking anonymously says the injured include both Mexicans and Mexican-Americans. There has been a wave of violence in Tamaulipas that has led federal authorities to send in hundreds of soldiers to reinforce security patrols in the border cities of San Fernando, Reynosa and Matamoros.

