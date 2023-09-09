Legal fight expected after New Mexico governor suspends the right to carry guns in public

Legal scholars and advocates say New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public in and around Albuquerque will spur a legal fight but might also move the debate about gun violence. Lujan Grisham on Friday announced at least a 30-day suspension of the right to carry firearms in her state’s largest city and surrounding Bernalillo County. Police and licensed security guards are exempt. Law professors at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles and Pepperdine in California say the Democratic governor’s order is certain to raise Second Amendment questions. They also note the U.S. Supreme Court last year expanded the right of law-abiding Americans to carry guns in public for self-defense.

By GABE STERN and SCOTT SONNER Associated Press

