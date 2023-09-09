Police announce 2 more confirmed sightings of escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Police are reporting two more confirmed sightings of an escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania amid a search by hundreds of law enforcement officers. Thirty-four-year-old Danelo Souza Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31. He was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and is also wanted in a killing in his home country of Brazil. No details have been released about Friday’s sightings but police said they occurred within the search area, which has focused around the Longwood Gardens botanical gardens.

