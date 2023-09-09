Presidents Obama, Clinton and many others congratulate Coco Gauff on her US Open tennis title

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama congratulated Coco Gauff on her U.S. Open title, less than two weeks after attending her first comeback of the tournament. After Gauff rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, messages quickly poured onto the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in celebration of the 19-year-old American’s first Grand Slam title. Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were in Arthur Ashe Stadium on opening night, when Gauff rallied for a victory before a tribute honoring Billie Jean King. Both Obamas, King and former President Bill Clinton were among those praising Gauff with messages.

By The Associated Press

