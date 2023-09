Rescue has begun of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish disaster management agency says. Rescue crews had been waiting for doctors to give the go-ahead for an operation to move out an American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below the entrance of a cave in Turkey, officials said. The effort could last up to 10 days.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.