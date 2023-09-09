Russia is turning to old ally North Korea to resupply its arsenal for the war in Ukraine
By The Associated Press
After a year and a half of fighting in Ukraine, Russia needs to replenish its supplies of ammunition for what could be a long war of attrition. Along with ramping up its domestic arms production, Moscow is turning to North Korea — one of its few allies with a vast arsenal. The reclusive Asian country is estimated to have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets to replenish the Russian army. U.S. officials expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in the coming days to seal a possible deal on munitions transfer. That would be a remarkable reversal from the 1950-53 Korean War, when the Soviet Union provided its neighbor with weapons and ammunition.