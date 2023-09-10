A drone attack kills at least 23 in Sudan’s capital as rival troops battle, activists say
By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists and medical workers say at least 23 people were killed in a drone attack on an open market south of the capital, Khartoum. They say at least three dozen others were injured in the attack Sunday and transferred to the Bashari University Hospital. The attack comes as the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, battle for the control of the country since mid-April. It’s not immediately clear which side was behind Sunday’s attack. The clashes have since spread to several parts of the country, reducing Khartoum to an urban battlefield. The fighting has also fueled ethnic violence in the country’s western Darfur region.