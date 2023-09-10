Skip to Content
End may be in sight for Phoenix’s historic heat wave of 110-degree plus weather

PHOENIX (AP) — The historic heat wave continues in Phoenix, but the end may finally be in sight for residents of Arizona’s largest city. An excessive heat warning was expected to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday and meteorologists were forecasting a high of 106 degrees (41.1 Celsius) on Monday and 102 (38.8 C) on Tuesday. Still, the high temperature in Phoenix on Sunday was expected to hit 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43.8 Celsius), tying the record for that date set in 1990. It also would be the 55th day this year that the official reading at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached at least 110 F (43.3 C). The city eclipsed the previous record of 53 days _ set in 2020 _ when it hit 113 degrees (45 C) Saturday.

