NEW YORK (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring, in which she will reflect on her years in government, offer advice for future leaders and recall lessons she learned while often being “the only conservative in the room.” Truss’ 45 days as prime minister was the shortest term in British history. She is calling her book “Ten Years to Save the West.” The conservative Regnery Publishing announced Sunday that the release date will be April 16.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.