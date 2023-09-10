India forges compromise among divided world powers at the G20 summit in a diplomatic win for Modi

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi touted his country as well-placed to bridge gaps in the Group of 20 top economies and solve global problems. But many were skeptical ahead of the weekend’s summit given grave divisions within the bloc over the Russia’s war in Ukraine. Modi was able to dispel those doubts, announcing a unanimous final agreement a day before the G20 summit ended Sunday that included language on the European war which both Russia and China signed off on. Leaders lauded India’s compromise and experts say the declaration is a foreign policy triumph for Modi as he pushes to increase New Delhi’s influence on the world stage.

By SHEIKH SAALIQ and DAVID RISING Associated Press

