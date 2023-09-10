Michigan State suspends Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed rape survivor

Michigan State has suspended football coach Mel Tucker after allegations became public that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year. Michigan State President Teresa K. Woodruff and athletic director Alan Haller announced the suspension pending the results of an investigation into the allegations. The school hired a Title IX attorney to investigate Tracy’s complaint and the investigation concluded in July, according to USA Today. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5-6 to determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy, the newspaper reported. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the team’s interim coach and former coach Mark Dantonio was named associate head coach while Tucker awaits his fate.

