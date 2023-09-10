North Macedonia police say a migrant was electrocuted as he descended from freight train roof

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say a migrant hiding on the roof of a freight train carriage was killed instantly early Sunday when he touched a live cable as he was descending near the central town of Gradsko. Police did not provide details about the nationality of the victim, who was in his 30s. Police say the number of attempted illegal crossings into the country, the vast majority from southern neighbor Greece, declined 43.4% in the first half of the year. Most of the attempts were made by Syrians, police added.

