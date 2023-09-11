Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco areas gain people after correction of errors

Some U.S. urban areas gained population. But it’s not because of a flood of moving trucks into Atlanta, New Orleans and San Francisco. According to a Federal Register notice published Tuesday, it’s because the U.S. Census Bureau corrected errors made in the population counts of urban areas that were released in December. The Atlanta urban area had its population adjusted from 4.9 million residents to 5.1 million residents. The population of the New Orleans urban area grew from 914,531 to 963,212 residents. The San Francisco-Oakland urban area went from 3.2 million to 3.5 million residents After every census, the Census Bureau publishes a new list of urban areas’ population totals.

