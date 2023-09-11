California fast food workers to get $20 minimum wage under new deal between labor and the industry

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Most fast food workers in California would get a raise next year under a new bill in the state Legislature. The bill would raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour. The current minimum wage in California for all industries is $15.50 per hour. The new minimum wage would take effect April 1. The agreement ends a tense standoff between labor unions and the fast food industry over wages and working conditions. The fast food industry has agreed to withdraw a referendum from the 2024 ballot that would challenge a similar law Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last year.

