Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos
By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A candidate in a high-stakes legislative contest in Virginia performed sex acts with her husband in live videos posted on a pornographic website while asking viewers to pay them with “tokens” or ”tips” for individual requests. The Washington Post first reported the videos on Monday. Susanna Gibson, a Democrat running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in a district just outside Richmond, said in a written statement that exposing the videos is “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”