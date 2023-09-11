Dutch court sentences former Pakistani cricketer to 12 years over a bounty for a far-right lawmaker

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has sentenced a former Pakistan cricketer to 12 years in prison over allegations that he incited people to kill firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. Khalid Latif did not appear Monday in a high-security courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport for his trial. He’s believed to be in Pakistan, which has no extradition pact with the Netherlands. Latif was alleged to have offered a bounty of some 21,000 euros to anybody who killed Wilders. The Dutch lawmaker has lived under round-the-clock protection for years because of repeated threats to his life sparked by his fierce criticism of Islam.

