LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors say a former British soldier who escaped from prison may have snuck out by using bedsheets to strap himself to the bottom of a food delivery truck. Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Abed Khalife was arrested while he was cycling on a canal towpath in west London on Saturday after a four-day manhunt. Khalife escaped Wednesday from Wandsworth Prison, where he had been awaiting trial on charges of terrorism and trying to spy for an enemy state. The ex-soldier appeared in court for a brief hearing Monday. He was remanded in custody. Prosecutor Thomas Williams said Khalife, who held a job in the prison’s kitchen, allegedly escaped by strapping himself to a catering truck.

