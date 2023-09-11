Evidence insufficient to charge BTK killer in Oklahoma cold case, prosecutor says

PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma prosecutor says there’s insufficient evidence to charge the BTK serial killer in the 1976 disappearance of a 16-year-old girl despite statements from law enforcement officials calling him a prime suspect. District Attorney Mike Fisher said Monday he’s not at a point where he could file charges against Dennis Rader in the disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney, a cheerleader from the northern Oklahoma city of Pawhuska who was last seen at a laundromat. But Fisher said he has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a formal investigation. Rader was arrested in 2005 and confessed to 10 Kansas killings in the Wichita area.

