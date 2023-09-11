Helton teams up with organization to eliminate $10 million in medical bills for Colorado residents

DENVER (AP) — Retired Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton is teaming up with the organization RIP Medical Debt to help eliminate $10 million in medical bills for residents around the state. The program is set to start later this month, with recipients around Colorado receiving letters that notify them their medical bills have been paid in full. Medical expenses have been among the leading causes for bankruptcy in the United States. Helton retired in 2013 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in many statistical categories. He said in a release that he drew inspiration from his friend and philanthropist Ryan ‘Jume’ Jumonville.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.