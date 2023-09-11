Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean while it churns through open waters

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee is whipping up waves of more than 15 feet as the Category 3 storm cranked through open waters just north of the Caribbean region. The storm is not expected to make landfall. It was located some 340 miles north of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday. It had winds of up to 120 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph. A high surf advisory was in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The National Weather Service warned of breaking waves of up to 15 feet for north and east-facing beaches.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.