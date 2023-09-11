India and Saudi Arabia agree to expand economic and security ties after the G20 summit

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expand trade and security ties, two days after their leaders and others attending a Group of 20 summit announced a new railways and port corridor deal that will link India, Middle East and Europe. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in New Delhi on Monday and chaired a meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. During last week’s G20 summit, India, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the European Union and other countries announced an ambitious rail and shipping corridor that will link India with the Middle East and Europe. Experts see it as alternative to China’s own nation-spanning infrastructure program.

