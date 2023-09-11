Man accused of walking into FBI office, confessing to killing Boston woman in 1979

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a 68-year-old man walked into an FBI field office in Oregon and confessed to bludgeoning a woman to death more than four decades ago in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. John Michael Irmer, 68, was arraigned Monday in Boston in the death of 24-year-old Susan Marcia Rose.. He was ordered held without bail pending another court appearance on Oct. 17. Steven Sack, the attorney representing Irmer, said he wouldn’t contest bail. Prosecutors say he’s being investigated in connection with another slaying.

