Man who crashed car hours before Hurricane Idalia’s landfall is fourth Florida death

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a fatal single-vehicle crash just hours before Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida has been declared the state’s fourth death from the Category 3 storm. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday that a 40-year-old man was driving in heavy rain in the Tampa Bay area on Aug. 30. He left the roadway and hit a tree. Other Idalia-related deaths in the state were a traffic crash, a windsurfer who went missing and an older adult who was struck by a falling tree while clearing debris. A man in Georgia also died when a tree fell on him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.