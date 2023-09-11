MTV Video Music Awards return Tuesday, with an all-female artist of the year category

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards return Tuesday night and for the first time in the show’s history, only women are nominated in the artist of the year category. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Shakira are competing for the night’s top prize. The VMAs, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will be hosted by Minaj. Swift leads the nominations with eight, followed by SZA, who has six. This year features a record-breaking number of first-time nominees at 35. The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT / PDT and will air on MTV. The show will also air in Spanish on UniMás.

