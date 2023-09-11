Sudan’s military chief visits Eritrea to discuss Sudan conflict with the president

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military chief has traveled to Eritrea for a meeting with President Isaias Afwerki, the general’s latest international trip since fighting broke out between his army and a rival paramilitary force in mid-April. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan has been looking for international support since tensions with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting. According to Sudan’s state-run SUNA news agency, Monday’s talks between Burhan and Isaias will focus on bilateral relations and the conflict in Sudan. For year, relations between Eritrea and Sudan have been fraught.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.