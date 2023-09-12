Aaron Rodgers is sidelined but the Jets will still make at least 3 more appearances in prime time
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets delivered record numbers for their season opener. Rodgers’ ill-fated Jets debut averaged 22.6 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The Jets have five more prime-time appearances scheduled but only two can be subbed out due to the league’s flexible schedule rules. Those are the Week 10 “Sunday Night Football” contest at Las Vegas on Nov. 12 and the Dec. 28 game at Cleveland on “Thursday Night Football.”