Apple expected to unveil the iPhone 15. Here’s what to expect.

Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter’s marquee product. The showcase is coming at a time that Apple has seen its sales fall from the previous year for three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven’t been selling as well. The forthcoming iPhone 15 lineup is expected to range from lower-priced basic models to more expensive premium devices. This year’s high-end models are expected to boast a better telephoto camera lens and potentially a $100 to $200 price increase from last year’s versions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.