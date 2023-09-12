Autoworkers strike would test Biden’s ‘most pro-union president in US history’ assertion

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The prospect of an auto workers strike could test Joe Biden’s treasured assertion that he’s the most pro-union president in U.S. history. A work stoppage against the Big Three U.S. automakers has the potential to reshape the political landscape in the battleground state of Michigan. It could also unleash economic shockwaves that might eventually reverberate nationwide. Biden says he hopes negotiations can lead to a win-win for both sides. According to the United Auto Workers, a strike will occur if tentative contract agreements aren’t reached by just before midnight Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has seized the opening to urge rank-and-file members to break with their union and back his presidential bid.

By WILL WEISSERT and JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.