Cyclone that devastated Libya is latest extreme event with some hallmarks of climate change

Scientists say the Mediterranean storm that dumped torrential rain on the Libyan coast is just the latest extreme weather event to carry some hallmarks of climate change. Storm Daniel drew enormous energy from extremely warm sea water, and a warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor that can fall as rain. It’s difficult to attribute a single weather event to climate change, but scientists say warmer water and air temperatures are making such intense storms more likely. Daniel set off flooding that’s believed to have killed thousands of people.

