Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suspending state gas and diesel taxes again
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is suspending state taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a legal emergency over higher prices in a Tuesday executive order. The suspension begins Wednesday and last through Oct. 12. It’s the second time the Republican has suspended gas taxes. Georgia’s government gave up an estimated $1.7 billion in revenue over 10 months from March 2022 to January 2023. Georgia can make up the $170 million a month in lost revenue by dipping into its billions in surplus funds. The move also lets Kemp shift political conversation, which has been consumed by a Fulton County grand jury’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.