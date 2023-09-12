Guatemalan authorities raid electoral facilities, open boxes of votes

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Agents from Guatemala’s Attorney General’s office have opened dozens of boxes of votes and photographed their contents in another raid on facilities of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. Luis Gerardo Ramírez, a spokesman for the tribunal, said Tuesday the body had not given permission to open the boxes and that it was being carried out by the Attorney General’s office with the order of a judge. He says the Attorney General’s office had asked to review at least 160 boxes of votes from various parts of the country. The raid was apparently part of some of the various ongoing investigations related to the national elections that culminated last month in the election of Bernardo Arévalo.

