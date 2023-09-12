House passes bipartisan measures targeting Iran over death of Mahsa Amini, missile program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House has overwhelmingly approved several measures targeting Iran for its human rights record and placing restrictions on the country’s ability to import or export its expanding arsenal of weapons. The measures approved Tuesday would impose a series of sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader, president and other individuals as Washington seeks to further punish the Islamic Republic ahead of the one-year anniversary of the brutal crackdown on its citizenry after the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. government. The measures will now go to the Senate, where it is unclear if the Democratic-controlled chamber will take them up.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.