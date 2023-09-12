How to help those affected by the Morocco earthquake and Libya flood

NEW YORK (AP) — International aid groups have mobilized in Morocco where a 6.8 magnitude earthquake Friday night has killed 2,681 and injured more than 2,500. Donors, both big and small, are also mobilizing to support those relief efforts. Experts say the most direct way to provide aid to those affected in the city of Marrakech and the rural areas in the Atlas Mountains is to donate to organizations that have operations already on the ground in Morocco. In Libya, thousands are reported dead and more than 10,000 still missing from weekend flooding. Mediterranean storm Daniel dumped nearly 16 inches of rain on Eastern Libya and caused two dams near the city of Derna to fail.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.