Lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racially profiling Black motorists

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racially profiling more than 1,000 Black people during traffic stops. The civil rights suit announced Monday represents drivers who were pulled over during a two-year period beginning in August 2019. Attorney Benjamin Crump says only two of those stopped for various reasons were convicted of crimes. And he contends the real reason was to let Black people know that they weren’t wanted in the city. Beverly Hills denies the claims and says the conviction figures mischaracterize the evidence. The lawsuit seeks $500 million in damages.

