Missouri clinic halts transgender care for minors in wake of new state law
By JIM SALTER and SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri clinic will stop prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors for purposes of gender transition, citing a new state law that the clinic says “creates unsustainable liability” for health care workers. A statement released Monday by the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital said patients currently receiving care will be referred to other providers. The center will continue to provide education and mental health support for minors, as well as medical care for patients over the age of 18. As of Aug. 28, health care providers in the state are prohibited from prescribing gender-affirming treatments for teenagers and children under a bill signed in June by Gov. Mike Parson.