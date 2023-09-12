Montenegro police probe who built underground tunnel leading to court depot holding drugs, and why

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro have launched an investigation after an underground tunnel was discovered leading from a key court depot to a nearby flat. The discovery was made on Monday at the Higher Court in Podgorica, Montenegro’s capital, which handles various important cases in the Balkan country. Police say it remains unclear why the tunnel was dug. The court depot contains evidence in current cases but also large amounts of confiscated drugs. Some media reports mentioned the case of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who in 2015 escaped from a maximum security prison through a 1.5-kilometer (1 mile) tunnel.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.