Newsom says California will intervene in court case blocking San Francisco from clearing encampments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will intervene in an ongoing court case blocking San Francisco from cleaning homelessness encampments. Newsom says the judge has gone too far and is preventing California from solving a critical problem. He says he hopes the case goes all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Newsom spoke Tuesday during an interview with news outlet Politico in Sacramento. He previously blasted U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling that says the city can’t clear encampments without more available shelter beds. Newsom is the former mayor of San Francisco.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.