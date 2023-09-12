Over 3 years after it was stolen, a van Gogh painting is recovered but with some damage

BRUSSELS (AP) — A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh has been recovered more than three years after it was stolen from a museum that was shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Groninger Museum says “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” is temporarily being kept in Amsterdam. The work, painted in 1884, was snatched in an overnight raid in March 2020. The museum said Tuesday that it’s “extremely happy and relieved that the work is back.” It declined to provide details about the investigation. It said the painting “has suffered” but appears to be in good condition. An insurance company had paid out on the loss but the museum intends to buy it back.

