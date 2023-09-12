‘Rustin’ puts a spotlight on a undersung civil rights hero
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
TORONTO (AP) — Bayard Rustin, the civil rights activist and primary architect of the 1963 March on Washington, who often worked tirelessly out of the limelight, takes center stage in the new Netflix drama “Rustin.” The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, stars Colman Domingo as Rustin, a towering figure who worked for decades alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and whose vision of the March on Washington — site of the “I Have a Dream” speech — led to one of the indelible moments of the American 20th century.