Spain’s Andalusia region will expand the Doñana wetlands park. Critics applaud but want more action

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The government of Spain’s southern Andalusia region plans to expand a prized national park that is home to one of Europe’s largest wetlands that is danger of drying up. Andalusia’s regional president Juan Moreno announced his administration’s plan to allow the Doñana park to annex some 7,500 hectares (18,500 acres) that it plans to purchase. Andalusia’s regional government also has plans in the works since last year to expand irrigation rights for farmers near the park. Spain´s government, ecologists and UNESCO have slammed that plan that they say will only draw away more water from the park. So while the central government has applauded the expansion of the park, it also insists Andalusia drops is scheme to increase irrigation.

