Virginia candidate who livestreamed sex videos draws support from women, Democratic leader

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic Virginia legislative candidate is moving forward with her campaign Tuesday after her race was rattled by the revelation that she and her husband livestreamed themselves having sex. Susanna Gibson was mocked on social media after the livestreams were reported Monday, but is now drawing some support in the high-stakes contest. Gibson is a nurse practitioner with two children. She’s running against a Republican businessman in one of a handful of highly competitive races that could determine the balance of power in the General Assembly. A prominent Democratic state senator and some women voters have come to her defense.

By DENISE LAVOIE and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.