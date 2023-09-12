Wisconsin GOP to pursue nonpartisan redistricting to avoid having state justices toss maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are proposing a nonpartisan redistricting plan they want to enact ahead of the 2024 election. The aim is to preempt the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court from tossing the current GOP-drawn maps. The move comes as Wisconsin justices are considering two Democratic-backed lawsuits seeking to toss the Republican maps. First enacted in 2011, they are among the most gerrymandered in the country and have helped Republicans increase their majority. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who unveiled the plan to be voted on Thursday, said it offered a way to avoid a possible impeachment fight.

