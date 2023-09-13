4-H teams with Netflix’s ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ to launch new learning platform Clover

NEW YORK (AP) — The National 4-H Council is growing in a new direction – online – by launching its e-learning platform Clover with a collaboration with Netflix and its new movie “Spy Kids: Armageddon.” Jill Bramble, who took over as president and CEO of The National 4-H Council in July, said she wants the new platform to be the digital equivalent of the in-person experience that 4-H has provided to young people for more than 120 years. Clover features more than 220 online educational activities for students, ages 5 to 18, developed by 4-H’s partners in the Cooperative Extension System and its network of land grant universities.

