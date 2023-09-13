A Berlin bus gets lifted with the help of 40 people to free a young man pinned by a rear wheel

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police are praising the actions of about 40 people who lifted a bus to free a young man trapped under the vehicle. Police in Germany’s capital said the 18-year-old got stuck by a tire of the rear axle when he fell down while running to catch the bus as it pulled away from a stop on Monday afternoon. They say the bus driver immediately stopped and with the help of about 40 people managed to lift the right side of the bus high enough to extricate the man. He suffered scrapes, bruises and an arm injury, and was taken to a hospital for surgery.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.