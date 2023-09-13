A Missouri court upholds state Senate districts in the first test of revised redistricting rules
By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has upheld the constitutionality of the state’s Senate districts. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem rejected claims that the districts drawn by a judicial panel after the 2020 census unlawfully divided a St. Louis suburb and a western Missouri county into multiple districts. Attorney Chuck Hatfield said Wednesday that he would like to appeal to the state Supreme Court, if his clients are willing. It was the first legal test of revised redistricting standards approved by voters in the 2020 elections. Missouri is one of about 20 states where there is ongoing redistricting litigation.