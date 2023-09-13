A prisoner who escaped from an NYC hospital using a rope made of sheets was captured a month later

NEW YORK (AP) — A prisoner who used a rope made of bedsheets to escape from the fifth floor of a New York City hospital has been rearrested after a month on the run. Police say the 44-year-old man was apprehended Tuesday in Queens. He escaped from Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital in Manhattan on Aug. 9. Authorities say he used a rope made of sheets to escape from a fifth-floor window. He rappelled to a rooftop below and from there made it to the street, where he got into a taxi. The two correctional officers who were guarding the man when he escaped have been suspended for 30 days without pay.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.