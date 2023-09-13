Anthony Freud to retire as head of Lyric Opera of Chicago at end of 2023-24 season

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Freud will retire as general director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago at the end of the season, ending a 13-year tenure. Freud, who turns 66 in October, intends to return to Britain after the season. He is the company’s fourth head following Carol Fox (1954-80), Ardis Krainik (1981-97) and William Mason (1997-2011). Freud’s tenure included the world premieres of Jimmy López’s “Bel Canto” in 2015 based on the 2001 Ann Patchett novel, and this year’s “Proximity,” a triptych composed by Caroline Shaw, Daniel Bernard Roumain and John Luther Adams. Freud was director of the Welsh National Opera from 1994-2005 and the Houston Grand Opera from 2006-11.

